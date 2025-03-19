FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 286.55 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 286.55 ($3.73), with a volume of 106285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 297 ($3.86).

FW Thorpe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £336.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.68.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 7.65 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. FW Thorpe had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 14.28%.

FW Thorpe Cuts Dividend

About FW Thorpe

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is 33.91%.

(Get Free Report)

We specialise in designing and manufacturing professional lighting systems.

We currently employ over 900 people and although each company works autonomously, our skills and markets are complementary.

We focus on long-term growth and stability, achieved by delivering market-leading products, backed by excellent customer service.

Across the Group we work in a number of different sectors and various geographical territories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.