Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,323,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 12,255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSHUF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Get Fu Shou Yuan International Group alerts:

About Fu Shou Yuan International Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fu Shou Yuan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fu Shou Yuan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.