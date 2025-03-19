Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,323,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 12,255,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FSHUF remained flat at $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.60.
About Fu Shou Yuan International Group
