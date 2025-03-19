FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTAIM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. 2,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,225. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

