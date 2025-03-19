FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS:FJAN opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.