FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. FrontView REIT updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.260 EPS.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

NYSE:FVR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. 156,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,748. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FVR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

