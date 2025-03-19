Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Short Interest Update

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 206,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freightos by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freightos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freightos Stock Performance

Freightos stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,557. The firm has a market cap of $112.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Freightos has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

Freightos Company Profile

Freightos ( NASDAQ:CRGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a negative net margin of 71.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freightos will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

