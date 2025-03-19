FreeGulliver LLC Invests $203,000 in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut Root from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut Root from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Root Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.60 and a beta of 2.48. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.35.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $1.93. The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.79 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Root Profile

(Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.