FreeGulliver LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

FreeGulliver LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 609.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 174,670 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.