FreeGulliver LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FreeGulliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.6% of FreeGulliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

