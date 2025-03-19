Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,733,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 379,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 284,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 178,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,070 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

