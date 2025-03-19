Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 29,740 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lowered its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,740 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SH. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 208,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $8,319,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 1.1 %

SH stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

