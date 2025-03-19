Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 18,638 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fox Hill Wealth Management reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,638 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $363.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.