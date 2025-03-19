Fox Hill Wealth Management Sells 1,439 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lessened its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of PSQ opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $47.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

