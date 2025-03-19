Fox Hill Wealth Management Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.6% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $92.75 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.20%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

