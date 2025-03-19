Foresight Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises about 11.9% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $93.64 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.56.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 47.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

