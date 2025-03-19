Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 1,275 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fidelity Value Factor ETF accounts for 4.6% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.73% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVAL. Custos Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 907,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter.

FVAL opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $967.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.96.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

