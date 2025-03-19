Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Has $9.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.0% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,365,000 after acquiring an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,457 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

