Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for 0.4% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,935,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,173,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,572,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 889,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 228,692 shares during the period.

Shares of FENI opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

