FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.89 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 87,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 154,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTF. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 681.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 356,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 310,745 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

