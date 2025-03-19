FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $40.38. 201,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 186,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08.

Get FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.