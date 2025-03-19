Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,125 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,935,000 after acquiring an additional 618,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $19,874,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 457,422 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth about $10,409,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.