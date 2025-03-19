Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Five Below also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.10-$4.72 EPS.
Shares of FIVE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. 4,656,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
