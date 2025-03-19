Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Five Below also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.10-$4.72 EPS.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. 4,656,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

