First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 21,585 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Financial Bankshares Inc reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,585 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $51,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,732,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,792,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $782,201,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after buying an additional 275,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,002,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,204,000 after buying an additional 134,647 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Medtronic Stock Performance
Medtronic stock opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.