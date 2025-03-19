First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $491,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,359.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $474.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $299.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $513.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Free Report

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

