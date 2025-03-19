First Financial Bankshares Inc Has $19.32 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,193 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $503.61 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $460.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

