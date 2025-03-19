Fintel (LON:FNTL) Posts Earnings Results

Fintel (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fintel had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Fintel Price Performance

LON:FNTL opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.20. The company has a market capitalization of £268.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fintel has a 52 week low of GBX 240.90 ($3.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 329 ($4.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fintel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.73%.

Insider Transactions at Fintel

About Fintel

In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson purchased 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.47) per share, with a total value of £21,530.88 ($27,991.26). 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

