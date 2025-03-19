FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in FingerMotion during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FingerMotion by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FingerMotion stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.74. FingerMotion has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.96.

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 51.57% and a negative net margin of 16.14%.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

