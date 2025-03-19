Financial Contrast: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) versus Tokens.com (OTC:SMURF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokens.com and CNFinance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokens.com $740,000.00 39.92 -$10.14 million ($0.01) -24.42 CNFinance $1.11 billion 0.06 $23.26 million $0.31 2.71

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Tokens.com. Tokens.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tokens.com and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokens.com -454.36% -40.05% -36.93% CNFinance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

About Tokens.com

CNFinance beats Tokens.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokens.com Corp. provides blockchain verification services through proof-of-stake technology. The company's technology secures blockchain networks through proof-of-stake technology to support the growth of decentralized finance applications. It also provides web3 technology services for metaverses, non-fungible tokens, and ecomm3, as well as consulting services; and builds web3 games. Tokens.com Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates approximately 87 branches and sub-branches in China. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

