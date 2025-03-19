Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Fifth Street Asset Management shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 38,100 shares.
Fifth Street Asset Management Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Fifth Street Asset Management
Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Street Asset Management
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Street Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.