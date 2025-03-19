Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 171,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

