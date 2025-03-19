Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENYFree Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.