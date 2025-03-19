Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after purchasing an additional 121,506 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

