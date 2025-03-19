Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.99, with a volume of 227676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENI. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

