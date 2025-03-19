Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of FENC stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $181.25 million, a P/E ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,725 shares in the company, valued at $466,642.75. This represents a 12.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,186 shares of company stock worth $203,389 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
