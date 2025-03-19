FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 22 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a 120.0% increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FDM Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FDM opened at GBX 253 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £276.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. FDM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 211 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.14). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 241.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 317.66.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £497.25 ($646.45). Also, insider Sheila Flavell bought 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £997.10 ($1,296.28). In the last three months, insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $199,255. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FDM

About FDM Group

(Get Free Report)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.