Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAJL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth $51,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.98 million and a PE ratio of 26.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

