Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,995 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IBTG opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

