Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.
SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SPSK stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.
The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.
