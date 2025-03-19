Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of SPSK stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

