Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

