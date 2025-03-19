Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Position in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Performance

UMMA opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Profile

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

