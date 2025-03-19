Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TQQQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

