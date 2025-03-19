Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. This trade represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,762. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. 68,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,138. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMNB

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.