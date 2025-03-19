EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 25.3% in February

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
EZGO Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. EZGO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.
