Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 583.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,563 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,747 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

