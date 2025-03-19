Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 159,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

