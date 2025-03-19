Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res lowered General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

GM stock opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

