Evoke Wealth LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

