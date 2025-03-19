Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $615.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $661.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.65.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

