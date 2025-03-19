Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

