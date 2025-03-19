Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $363.15 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.73 and a 200 day moving average of $343.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

