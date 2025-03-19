Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 3,606 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,093,000 after purchasing an additional 106,257 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Terra Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $245,874.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. HSBC raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.68.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $258.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $308.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

